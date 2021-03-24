Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed redeveloping a 24,904-square-foot retail property in Hialeah, Fla, into 98 apartment units The North Miami Beach, Fla, company acquired the 115-acre property, at 934-954 East 25th St, two...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC has provided a $7824 million construction loan for the development of a three-building industrial project near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Fla CBRE arranged the financing Bridge...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
Rentvcom RPG has paid $261 million, or $12870/sf, for a 202,800-square-foot industrial building that’s in the Vista Business Park in Vista, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the vacant property from Stockbridge, which was represented by...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has broken ground on the initial phase of The Trails apartment complex in Miami Plans for the three-story phase call for 84 one- and two-bedroom units on a two-acre site at 1040 SW 70th Ave Completion is...