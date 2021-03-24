Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...
The Koll Co has paid $145 million, or $33866/sf, for a 42,816-square-foot industrial building in Fremont, Calif, that’s triple-net leased to Cintas Corp The Irvine, Calif, developer acquired the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport...
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $648 million, or about $248,276/unit, for Alta Warp + Weft, a 261-unit apartment complex in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Dallas company purchased the property, at 2215...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
Rentvcom RPG has paid $261 million, or $12870/sf, for a 202,800-square-foot industrial building that’s in the Vista Business Park in Vista, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the vacant property from Stockbridge, which was represented by...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...