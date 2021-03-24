Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...
South Florida Business Journal FSE Holdings Ltd has filed plans to build a 205-unit apartment building on the site of a Denny’s restaurant in Miami The 12-acre development site, at 15235 SW 127th Ave, is part of the Coral Reef Village shopping...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed redeveloping a 24,904-square-foot retail property in Hialeah, Fla, into 98 apartment units The North Miami Beach, Fla, company acquired the 115-acre property, at 934-954 East 25th St, two...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC has provided a $7824 million construction loan for the development of a three-building industrial project near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Fla CBRE arranged the financing Bridge...
Bisnow A venture of Terrapin Development Co, the University of Maryland and Brandywine Realty Trust is building a mixed-use project in College Park, Md The development is being built on a five-acre site at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Campus...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has broken ground on the initial phase of The Trails apartment complex in Miami Plans for the three-story phase call for 84 one- and two-bedroom units on a two-acre site at 1040 SW 70th Ave Completion is...
Commercial Property Executive ML Realty Partners is breaking ground this summer on two industrial facilities that will total 605,400 square feet in Bensenville, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor plans to complete construction next spring The buildings,...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...