Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Dallas Morning News Steve Silver Co has agreed to lease more than 407,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The furniture and home accessories distributor is taking its space at the East Dallas...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners is giving up on its Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, against which it owes $1528 million The New York company, which had assumed the 12 million-square-foot...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...
The Koll Co has paid $145 million, or $33866/sf, for a 42,816-square-foot industrial building in Fremont, Calif, that’s triple-net leased to Cintas Corp The Irvine, Calif, developer acquired the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport...
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $648 million, or about $248,276/unit, for Alta Warp + Weft, a 261-unit apartment complex in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Dallas company purchased the property, at 2215...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
Rentvcom RPG has paid $261 million, or $12870/sf, for a 202,800-square-foot industrial building that’s in the Vista Business Park in Vista, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the vacant property from Stockbridge, which was represented by...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...