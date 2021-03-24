Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal FSE Holdings Ltd has filed plans to build a 205-unit apartment building on the site of a Denny’s restaurant in Miami The 12-acre development site, at 15235 SW 127th Ave, is part of the Coral Reef Village shopping...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed redeveloping a 24,904-square-foot retail property in Hialeah, Fla, into 98 apartment units The North Miami Beach, Fla, company acquired the 115-acre property, at 934-954 East 25th St, two...
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $648 million, or about $248,276/unit, for Alta Warp + Weft, a 261-unit apartment complex in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Dallas company purchased the property, at 2215...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
Bisnow A venture of Terrapin Development Co, the University of Maryland and Brandywine Realty Trust is building a mixed-use project in College Park, Md The development is being built on a five-acre site at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Campus...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has broken ground on the initial phase of The Trails apartment complex in Miami Plans for the three-story phase call for 84 one- and two-bedroom units on a two-acre site at 1040 SW 70th Ave Completion is...
Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided $252 million of financing to fund the construction of the 131-room Moxy hotel in Charleston, SC A venture of Opterra Capital and the Montford Group expects to break ground on the project soon and complete it...