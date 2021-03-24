Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has proposed developing a two-building office project with about 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, which is being called Tate + Toll, will have two 12-story buildings on the...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start next month on a three-building industrial project near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Euless, Texas Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas has filed plans to develop the 370,000-square-foot...
San Antonio Business Journal NewGen Advisory is marketing for sale the 120-room Staybridge Suites extended-stay hotel in San Antonio The property comes to market with an asking price of $145 million The hotel, at 6919 North Loop 1604 West, sits...
Cleveland Business Journal Woodpeckers LLC, a local woodworking tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 79,200 square feet of industrial space at the Mills Business Park distribution facility in Strongsville, Ohio Scannell Properties of Indianapolis...
The Real Deal Walgreens Boots Alliance is looking to sublease 16 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in Manhattan The company has hired JLL to sublease the properties, which total more than 156,000 square feet The properties are at: – 322 Eighth...