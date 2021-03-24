Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Dallas Morning News Steve Silver Co has agreed to lease more than 407,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The furniture and home accessories distributor is taking its space at the East Dallas...
Mac Properties has wrapped up work on One Hundred Above the Park, a 316-unit apartment building in St Louis The 36-story property, at 100 North Kingshighway Blvd, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,935...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...
South Florida Business Journal FSE Holdings Ltd has filed plans to build a 205-unit apartment building on the site of a Denny’s restaurant in Miami The 12-acre development site, at 15235 SW 127th Ave, is part of the Coral Reef Village shopping...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed redeveloping a 24,904-square-foot retail property in Hialeah, Fla, into 98 apartment units The North Miami Beach, Fla, company acquired the 115-acre property, at 934-954 East 25th St, two...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC has provided a $7824 million construction loan for the development of a three-building industrial project near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Fla CBRE arranged the financing Bridge...
Bisnow A venture of Terrapin Development Co, the University of Maryland and Brandywine Realty Trust is building a mixed-use project in College Park, Md The development is being built on a five-acre site at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Campus...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has broken ground on the initial phase of The Trails apartment complex in Miami Plans for the three-story phase call for 84 one- and two-bedroom units on a two-acre site at 1040 SW 70th Ave Completion is...