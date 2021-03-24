Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $648 million, or about $248,276/unit, for Alta Warp + Weft, a 261-unit apartment complex in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Dallas company purchased the property, at 2215...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC has provided a $7824 million construction loan for the development of a three-building industrial project near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Fla CBRE arranged the financing Bridge...
Rentvcom RPG has paid $261 million, or $12870/sf, for a 202,800-square-foot industrial building that’s in the Vista Business Park in Vista, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the vacant property from Stockbridge, which was represented by...
MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided $252 million of financing to fund the construction of the 131-room Moxy hotel in Charleston, SC A venture of Opterra Capital and the Montford Group expects to break ground on the project soon and complete it...