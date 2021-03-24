Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $648 million, or about $248,276/unit, for Alta Warp + Weft, a 261-unit apartment complex in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Dallas company purchased the property, at 2215...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Meta Housing Corp has broken ground on the 101-unit Juniper Grove affordable-housing development in Palmdale, Calif The Los Angeles developer is financing the $333 million project with loans from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the...
Phoenix Business Journal Merit Partners Inc has broken ground on a 750,000-square-foot industrial property in Tolleson, Ariz The Phoenix developer expects to complete it by October The property is being built as part of the Tolleson Corporate Park,...