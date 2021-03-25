Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...
Denver Business Journal Grubb Properties Inc is planning to build the 405-unit Link Apartments Fitz in Aurora, Colo, about eight miles east of Denver The Charlotte, NC, management and development company is breaking ground on the property in June It...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting next month on a 205,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project, which has been in the planning...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is starting work soon on a 1 million-square-foot industrial building in Dallas The property represents the second phase of the developer’s Cedardale business park, which is south of Interstate 20 near...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Mac Properties has wrapped up work on One Hundred Above the Park, a 316-unit apartment building in St Louis The 36-story property, at 100 North Kingshighway Blvd, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,935...
Commercial Observer Property Markets Group has lined up $185 million of financing for its purchase of a Brooklyn, NY, development site Maxim Capital Group provided the loan The 100,251-square-foot site is at 267 Bond St, and 495 and 498-510 Sackett...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...
South Florida Business Journal FSE Holdings Ltd has filed plans to build a 205-unit apartment building on the site of a Denny’s restaurant in Miami The 12-acre development site, at 15235 SW 127th Ave, is part of the Coral Reef Village shopping...