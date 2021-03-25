Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting next month on a 205,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project, which has been in the planning...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is starting work soon on a 1 million-square-foot industrial building in Dallas The property represents the second phase of the developer’s Cedardale business park, which is south of Interstate 20 near...
St Louis Business Journal FedEx has agreed to fully lease the 769,500-square-foot Lakeview Commerce Center in St Louis The Memphis, Tenn, logistics firm is leasing the industrial property, at 3919 Lakeview Drive, from Panattoni Development, which...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Dallas Morning News Steve Silver Co has agreed to lease more than 407,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The furniture and home accessories distributor is taking its space at the East Dallas...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has proposed developing a two-building office project with about 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, which is being called Tate + Toll, will have two 12-story buildings on the...