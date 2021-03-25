Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Steve Silver Co has agreed to lease more than 407,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The furniture and home accessories distributor is taking its space at the East Dallas...
Mac Properties has wrapped up work on One Hundred Above the Park, a 316-unit apartment building in St Louis The 36-story property, at 100 North Kingshighway Blvd, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,935...
Commercial Property Executive ML Realty Partners is breaking ground this summer on two industrial facilities that will total 605,400 square feet in Bensenville, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor plans to complete construction next spring The buildings,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of local developers Fulton Street Cos and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has proposed a 433-unit apartment project at 1201-1215 West Fulton St in Chicago Harrison Street paid $20 million for the...
Cleveland Business Journal Woodpeckers LLC, a local woodworking tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 79,200 square feet of industrial space at the Mills Business Park distribution facility in Strongsville, Ohio Scannell Properties of Indianapolis...
The Real Deal Walgreens Boots Alliance is looking to sublease 16 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in Manhattan The company has hired JLL to sublease the properties, which total more than 156,000 square feet The properties are at: – 322 Eighth...
The national office vacancy rate was 15 percent in February, according to CommercialEdge That's up from 134 percent last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic got underway and work-from-home became the norm among office users Meanwhile, listing...
St Louis Business Journal Local developer Midas Hospitality is breaking ground this spring on a 170-room Residence Inn in St Louis The 12-story hotel, at 8125 Forsyth Blvd, will have meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace, bar and fitness center It is...
Kansas City Business Journal A venture of local developers Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has proposed building Museum Tower, a 300-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The development, at the intersection of East 45 and Main streets,...