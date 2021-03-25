Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Principal Global Investors and Davis Cos has lined up $491 million of financing to convert a 405,000-square-foot office property in Cambridge, Mass, into a life-sciences complex Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting next month on a 205,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project, which has been in the planning...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is starting work soon on a 1 million-square-foot industrial building in Dallas The property represents the second phase of the developer’s Cedardale business park, which is south of Interstate 20 near...
Sacramento Business Journal Cap Rock Homes LLC has paid $185 million, or $129,370/unit, for the 143-unit McClellan Court Apartments in North Highlands, Calif, about 13 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Calif The San Jose, Calif, company bought...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Mac Properties has wrapped up work on One Hundred Above the Park, a 316-unit apartment building in St Louis The 36-story property, at 100 North Kingshighway Blvd, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,935...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...
South Florida Business Journal FSE Holdings Ltd has filed plans to build a 205-unit apartment building on the site of a Denny’s restaurant in Miami The 12-acre development site, at 15235 SW 127th Ave, is part of the Coral Reef Village shopping...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed redeveloping a 24,904-square-foot retail property in Hialeah, Fla, into 98 apartment units The North Miami Beach, Fla, company acquired the 115-acre property, at 934-954 East 25th St, two...