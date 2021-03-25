Log In or Subscribe to read more
Great Gulf Group and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management have formed a venture that plans to invest in the development of for-rent single-family communities in the country’s Sunbelt region The two partners – Great Gulf is a...
RPT Realty, a New York shopping center REIT, has formed a venture that over the next three years aims to acquire $13 billion of single-tenant retail properties that are net-leased to their tenants The venture plans to invest $470 million of equity...
NewcrestImage has raised $25 million of a planned $100 million of equity commitments for a fund that will pursue hotels throughout the United States The Grapevine, Texas, hotel investor is targeting select- and full-service properties with 100 to...
Green Cities Co, formerly known as Gerding Edlen, has raised $400 million of equity commitments for its fourth value-add fund The vehicle, Green Cities Fund IV, is targeting apartment and office properties in suburbs close to major cities...
Only 114 applications for conditional green cards through the country's EB-5 visa program were processed during the first nine months of last year That's down 952 percent from the 2,386 applications during the first nine months of 2019, and was due...
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has made a $150 million investment in Sabey Data Center Properties, a Seattle developer of data-center properties Sabey owns and manages six data center properties with more than 3 million square feet of space in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Electra America and AKA are in the market to raise $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel investment fund The vehicle, Electra America Opportunity Fund, will pursue full-service properties in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wheelock Street Capital has raised $500 million for its first open-ended investment fund, Wheelock Street Real Estate Long Term Value Fund The fund is a complementary vehicle to the Greenwich, Conn,...
The following story has been edited to correct the size of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc’s forward pipeline, which previously was understated, and clarify its financing strategy Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate...