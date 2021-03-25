Log In or Subscribe to read more
Westcore has paid $20 million, or $13280/sf, for Dove Valley Business Center II, a 150,600-square-foot warehouse in Englewood, Colo The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the industrial property from Brennan Investment Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust last year funded $19 billion of commercial real estate loans, with $11 billion of that occurring after the first quarter, increasing its loan portfolio to $102 billion Overall, the...
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Westside Capital Group has paid $1008 million, or $95,094/unit, for the 1,060-unit Park at Hoover apartment property in Hoover, Ala, about 10 miles south of Birmingham, Ala The Miami real estate investment firm bought the complex from Crescent Real...
Sacramento Business Journal Cap Rock Homes LLC has paid $185 million, or $129,370/unit, for the 143-unit McClellan Court Apartments in North Highlands, Calif, about 13 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Calif The San Jose, Calif, company bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners is giving up on its Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, against which it owes $1528 million The New York company, which had assumed the 12 million-square-foot...
Commercial Observer Property Markets Group has lined up $185 million of financing for its purchase of a Brooklyn, NY, development site Maxim Capital Group provided the loan The 100,251-square-foot site is at 267 Bond St, and 495 and 498-510 Sackett...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...