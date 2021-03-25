Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Peacock Capital and Pier Rock Properties has paid $292 million, or $113,178/unit, for the 258-unit Mark at SoDo apartment property in Orlando, Fla Covenant Capital Group, a Nashville, Tenn,...
Archway Holdings Corp has paid $27 million, or $135,678/unit, for the 199-unit Arbors at North Hills apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property from a venture of Magma Equities of Manhattan Beach, Calif,...
Hamilton Zanze has paid $3215 million, or $221,724/unit, for Courtyard at Cedar Hills, a 145-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore The San Francisco real estate investor bought the property from Virtu Investments,...
Westcore has paid $20 million, or $13280/sf, for Dove Valley Business Center II, a 150,600-square-foot warehouse in Englewood, Colo The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the industrial property from Brennan Investment Group of...
Investec Real Estate Cos has sold Gene Autry Plaza, a 60,822-square-foot retail center in Palm Springs, Calif, for $234 million, or nearly $385/sf The Santa Barbara, Calif, company, which had developed the grocery-anchored property, at 5001 East...
Westside Capital Group has paid $1008 million, or $95,094/unit, for the 1,060-unit Park at Hoover apartment property in Hoover, Ala, about 10 miles south of Birmingham, Ala The Miami real estate investment firm bought the complex from Crescent Real...
Sacramento Business Journal Cap Rock Homes LLC has paid $185 million, or $129,370/unit, for the 143-unit McClellan Court Apartments in North Highlands, Calif, about 13 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Calif The San Jose, Calif, company bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners is giving up on its Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, against which it owes $1528 million The New York company, which had assumed the 12 million-square-foot...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...