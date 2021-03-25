Log In or Subscribe to read more
Investec Real Estate Cos has sold Gene Autry Plaza, a 60,822-square-foot retail center in Palm Springs, Calif, for $234 million, or nearly $385/sf The Santa Barbara, Calif, company, which had developed the grocery-anchored property, at 5001 East...
Westside Capital Group has paid $1008 million, or $95,094/unit, for the 1,060-unit Park at Hoover apartment property in Hoover, Ala, about 10 miles south of Birmingham, Ala The Miami real estate investment firm bought the complex from Crescent Real...
Sacramento Business Journal Cap Rock Homes LLC has paid $185 million, or $129,370/unit, for the 143-unit McClellan Court Apartments in North Highlands, Calif, about 13 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Calif The San Jose, Calif, company bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners is giving up on its Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, against which it owes $1528 million The New York company, which had assumed the 12 million-square-foot...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...
The Koll Co has paid $145 million, or $33866/sf, for a 42,816-square-foot industrial building in Fremont, Calif, that’s triple-net leased to Cintas Corp The Irvine, Calif, developer acquired the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport...
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $648 million, or about $248,276/unit, for Alta Warp + Weft, a 261-unit apartment complex in the Optimist Park neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Dallas company purchased the property, at 2215...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
Rentvcom RPG has paid $261 million, or $12870/sf, for a 202,800-square-foot industrial building that’s in the Vista Business Park in Vista, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the vacant property from Stockbridge, which was represented by...