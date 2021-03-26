Log In or Subscribe to read more
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $744 million, or $1,496/sf, for the 49,721-square-foot medical-office building at 9033 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Chicago investment manager bought the property from UBS Realty Investors, which...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Morton Group has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 472-acre site in Boynton Beach, Fla The project is being built on farmland at the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Acme...
South Florida Business Journal IP Capital Partners has bought a 112,601-square-foot office building in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park in Sunrise, Fla, for $247 million, or about $21936/sf The Boca Raton, Fla, company acquired the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...
Carter Funds has paid a total of $5821 million for a pair of apartment properties with 508 units in the Birmingham, Ala, area The Tampa, Fla, investment manager, which owns properties in the southeastern United States, bought the two properties from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Prologis has paid $100 million, or $29496/sf, for the 339,000-square-foot warehouse and office building at 930 West Evergreen Ave in Chicago The San Francisco industrial REIT acquired the property from Greenfield...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Investments Inc has paid $985 million for two apartment properties and two industrial buildings in the Boston suburb of Lawrence, Mass The Boston real estate investment firm paid $64 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Peacock Capital and Pier Rock Properties has paid $292 million, or $113,178/unit, for the 258-unit Mark at SoDo apartment property in Orlando, Fla Covenant Capital Group, a Nashville, Tenn,...