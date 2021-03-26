Log In or Subscribe to read more
Oaktree Capital Management has closed capital-raising for its latest real estate opportunity fund, reaching $47 billion of investor commitments, well exceeding its $35 billion target The fund, Oaktree Real Estate Opportunities Fund VIII LP, is the...
Steve Leathers, a former managing director in JLL's health-care capital markets group, has launched a real estate investment management firm that is targeting medical-office buildings throughout the United States His company is aiming to make $100...
Madison International Realty, which focuses on buying ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe, has launched capital-raising for its eighth investment fund The capital-raising effort...
Great Gulf Group and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management have formed a venture that plans to invest in the development of for-rent single-family communities in the country’s Sunbelt region The two partners – Great Gulf is a...
RPT Realty, a New York shopping center REIT, has formed a venture that over the next three years aims to acquire $13 billion of single-tenant retail properties that are net-leased to their tenants The venture plans to invest $470 million of equity...
NewcrestImage has raised $25 million of a planned $100 million of equity commitments for a fund that will pursue hotels throughout the United States The Grapevine, Texas, hotel investor is targeting select- and full-service properties with 100 to...
Green Cities Co, formerly known as Gerding Edlen, has raised $400 million of equity commitments for its fourth value-add fund The vehicle, Green Cities Fund IV, is targeting apartment and office properties in suburbs close to major cities...
Only 114 applications for conditional green cards through the country's EB-5 visa program were processed during the first nine months of last year That's down 952 percent from the 2,386 applications during the first nine months of 2019, and was due...
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has made a $150 million investment in Sabey Data Center Properties, a Seattle developer of data-center properties Sabey owns and manages six data center properties with more than 3 million square feet of space in...