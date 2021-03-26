Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust last year funded $19 billion of commercial real estate loans, with $11 billion of that occurring after the first quarter, increasing its loan portfolio to $102 billion Overall, the...
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...
Investec Real Estate Cos has sold Gene Autry Plaza, a 60,822-square-foot retail center in Palm Springs, Calif, for $234 million, or nearly $385/sf The Santa Barbara, Calif, company, which had developed the grocery-anchored property, at 5001 East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Commercial Observer Property Markets Group has lined up $185 million of financing for its purchase of a Brooklyn, NY, development site Maxim Capital Group provided the loan The 100,251-square-foot site is at 267 Bond St, and 495 and 498-510 Sackett...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC has provided a $7824 million construction loan for the development of a three-building industrial project near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Fla CBRE arranged the financing Bridge...