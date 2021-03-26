Log In or Subscribe to read more
AllianceBernstein has raised $900 million of investor commitments for its latest alternative lending vehicle, US Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV The investment manager has raised $63 billion of commitments for funds in its real estate lending...
Madison International Realty, which focuses on buying ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe, has launched capital-raising for its eighth investment fund The capital-raising effort...
Parkview Financial has opened an office in Atlanta, its first in the eastern United States It’s named John Buchhalter, who joined the company last year as construction loan manager, to head the new office A physicist and materials engineer by...
Great Gulf Group and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management have formed a venture that plans to invest in the development of for-rent single-family communities in the country’s Sunbelt region The two partners – Great Gulf is a...
RPT Realty, a New York shopping center REIT, has formed a venture that over the next three years aims to acquire $13 billion of single-tenant retail properties that are net-leased to their tenants The venture plans to invest $470 million of equity...
Beacon Capital Partners has named Steve Purpura president of its life-sciences platform, through which the Boston investment manager develops and manages properties that cater to businesses in the life-sciences sector Purpura joined from CBRE, where...
Starwood Capital Group has hired Khalif Edwards as a managing director in its global capital raising and investor-relations group Edwards joined the Miami investment manager from Cityview, a Los Angeles investment manager where he was a managing...
NewcrestImage has raised $25 million of a planned $100 million of equity commitments for a fund that will pursue hotels throughout the United States The Grapevine, Texas, hotel investor is targeting select- and full-service properties with 100 to...
Tom Shafer has joined Capital Real Estate Group, an Atlanta commercial real estate brokerage and consulting company, where he will build its investment-sales and capital markets group Shafer previously was a vice chairman of CBRE’s Atlanta...