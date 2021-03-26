Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Morton Group has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 472-acre site in Boynton Beach, Fla The project is being built on farmland at the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Acme...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Valerian LLC has proposed constructing a 112-unit apartment building at 801 Ninth St SE in Minneapolis The Edina, Minn, developer would demolish two warehouses that sit on the 495-acre development site to make...
Commercial Observer The Kaufman Organization is offering for sale the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 475,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY The New York company has hired investment bank Jefferies to market the complex,...
Kansas City Business Journal Lux Living has been approved to build a 228-unit apartment property at 1923-1945 Broadway Blvd in Kansas City, Mo The St Louis developer will start work on the $50 million development next month The five-story property...
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...