Denver Business Journal Grubb Properties Inc is planning to build the 405-unit Link Apartments Fitz in Aurora, Colo, about eight miles east of Denver The Charlotte, NC, management and development company is breaking ground on the property in June It...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is Facebook Inc has backed out of a potential deal to fully lease 300 Colorado, a 353,000-square-foot office building that’s under construction in downtown Austin, Texas The social media giant late last year...
St Louis Business Journal FedEx has agreed to fully lease the 769,500-square-foot Lakeview Commerce Center in St Louis The Memphis, Tenn, logistics firm is leasing the industrial property, at 3919 Lakeview Drive, from Panattoni Development, which...
Sacramento Business Journal Cap Rock Homes LLC has paid $185 million, or $129,370/unit, for the 143-unit McClellan Court Apartments in North Highlands, Calif, about 13 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Calif The San Jose, Calif, company bought...
Dallas Morning News Steve Silver Co has agreed to lease more than 407,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The furniture and home accessories distributor is taking its space at the East Dallas...
Rentvcom RPG has paid $261 million, or $12870/sf, for a 202,800-square-foot industrial building that’s in the Vista Business Park in Vista, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the vacant property from Stockbridge, which was represented by...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
Meta Housing Corp has broken ground on the 101-unit Juniper Grove affordable-housing development in Palmdale, Calif The Los Angeles developer is financing the $333 million project with loans from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the...