Log In or Subscribe to read more
AllianceBernstein has raised $900 million of investor commitments for its latest alternative lending vehicle, US Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV The investment manager has raised $63 billion of commitments for funds in its real estate lending...
Madison International Realty, which focuses on buying ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe, has launched capital-raising for its eighth investment fund The capital-raising effort...
RPT Realty, a New York shopping center REIT, has formed a venture that over the next three years aims to acquire $13 billion of single-tenant retail properties that are net-leased to their tenants The venture plans to invest $470 million of equity...
NewcrestImage has raised $25 million of a planned $100 million of equity commitments for a fund that will pursue hotels throughout the United States The Grapevine, Texas, hotel investor is targeting select- and full-service properties with 100 to...
Green Cities Co, formerly known as Gerding Edlen, has raised $400 million of equity commitments for its fourth value-add fund The vehicle, Green Cities Fund IV, is targeting apartment and office properties in suburbs close to major cities...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Electra America and AKA are in the market to raise $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel investment fund The vehicle, Electra America Opportunity Fund, will pursue full-service properties in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wheelock Street Capital has raised $500 million for its first open-ended investment fund, Wheelock Street Real Estate Long Term Value Fund The fund is a complementary vehicle to the Greenwich, Conn,...
Avanath Capital Management has raised $760 million of equity commitments for its most recent fund, exceeding its $550 million target The vehicle, Avanath Affordable Housing IV LLC, is nearly twice the size of the Irvine, Calif, investment...
Heitman Capital Management has raised $300 million of a targeted $500 million for a follow-up investment fund that will provide mezzanine loans against large commercial properties The fund, Heitman Real Estate Debt Partners II LP, would be a...