Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group plans to open a pair of Moxy hotels with a combined 519 rooms in New York City early next year The New York developer is building a 303-room property at 145 Bowery in Manhattan’s Upper East Side...
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Principal Global Investors and Davis Cos has lined up $491 million of financing to convert a 405,000-square-foot office property in Cambridge, Mass, into a life-sciences complex Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the...
Commercial Observer Property Markets Group has lined up $185 million of financing for its purchase of a Brooklyn, NY, development site Maxim Capital Group provided the loan The 100,251-square-foot site is at 267 Bond St, and 495 and 498-510 Sackett...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co, George Comfort & Sons and Columbia Property Trust has secured $415 million of fresh financing against 575 Lexington Ave, a 746,280-square-foot office property in Manhattan Aareal Capital...
San Antonio Business Journal NewGen Advisory is marketing for sale the 120-room Staybridge Suites extended-stay hotel in San Antonio The property comes to market with an asking price of $145 million The hotel, at 6919 North Loop 1604 West, sits...
The Real Deal Walgreens Boots Alliance is looking to sublease 16 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in Manhattan The company has hired JLL to sublease the properties, which total more than 156,000 square feet The properties are at: – 322 Eighth...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Jasko Development and Zelman Real Estate is breaking ground soon on the 111-unit Residences at Wash Brook apartment building in Bloomfield, Conn, about eight miles northwest of Hartford, Conn The four-story...