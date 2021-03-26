Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal IP Capital Partners has bought a 112,601-square-foot office building in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park in Sunrise, Fla, for $247 million, or about $21936/sf The Boca Raton, Fla, company acquired the...
South Florida Business Journal Alden Property Corp has paid $104 million, or about $346,667/unit, for the Greenview Courtyard apartments in Miami Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 30-unit property, at 2025 Meridian Ave, from Aquablue Group of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Valerian LLC has proposed constructing a 112-unit apartment building at 801 Ninth St SE in Minneapolis The Edina, Minn, developer would demolish two warehouses that sit on the 495-acre development site to make...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group plans to open a pair of Moxy hotels with a combined 519 rooms in New York City early next year The New York developer is building a 303-room property at 145 Bowery in Manhattan’s Upper East Side...