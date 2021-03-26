Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Morton Group has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 472-acre site in Boynton Beach, Fla The project is being built on farmland at the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Acme...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Valerian LLC has proposed constructing a 112-unit apartment building at 801 Ninth St SE in Minneapolis The Edina, Minn, developer would demolish two warehouses that sit on the 495-acre development site to make...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group plans to open a pair of Moxy hotels with a combined 519 rooms in New York City early next year The New York developer is building a 303-room property at 145 Bowery in Manhattan’s Upper East Side...
Kansas City Business Journal Lux Living has been approved to build a 228-unit apartment property at 1923-1945 Broadway Blvd in Kansas City, Mo The St Louis developer will start work on the $50 million development next month The five-story property...
Commercial Observer A venture of Principal Global Investors and Davis Cos has lined up $491 million of financing to convert a 405,000-square-foot office property in Cambridge, Mass, into a life-sciences complex Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the...
Denver Business Journal Grubb Properties Inc is planning to build the 405-unit Link Apartments Fitz in Aurora, Colo, about eight miles east of Denver The Charlotte, NC, management and development company is breaking ground on the property in June It...