Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Deutsche Bank has provided $465 million of financing to facilitate Crescent Real Estate’s acquisition of the office and retail space at the Crescent mixed-use complex in Dallas The...
San Antonio Business Journal Herman & Kittle Properties Inc is developing the 300-unit River’s Edge Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The project, which will offer a mix of market-rate and workforce housing...
AZ BigMedia ViaWest Group plans to build Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor has signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District, which owns the project’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
Benefit Street Partners and Driftwood Capital have provided a total of $32 million of financing against the 180-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel in Charlotte, NC Benefit Street provided a $23 million senior loan, while Driftwood, a...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Morton Group has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 472-acre site in Boynton Beach, Fla The project is being built on farmland at the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Acme...