South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...
Triangle Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America Inc has bought the Duke Medical Plaza North Duke Street in Durham, NC, for $163 million, or about $39722/sf The Scottsdale, Ariz, REIT bought the 41,035-square-foot medical-office property from...
San Antonio Business Journal Herman & Kittle Properties Inc is developing the 300-unit River’s Edge Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The project, which will offer a mix of market-rate and workforce housing...
Denver Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided a $345 million construction loan for the development of a 247,000-square-foot cold-storage facility at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the...
AZ BigMedia ViaWest Group plans to build Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor has signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District, which owns the project’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...