Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Herman & Kittle Properties Inc is developing the 300-unit River’s Edge Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The project, which will offer a mix of market-rate and workforce housing...
Denver Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided a $345 million construction loan for the development of a 247,000-square-foot cold-storage facility at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
Benefit Street Partners and Driftwood Capital have provided a total of $32 million of financing against the 180-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel in Charlotte, NC Benefit Street provided a $23 million senior loan, while Driftwood, a...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust last year funded $19 billion of commercial real estate loans, with $11 billion of that occurring after the first quarter, increasing its loan portfolio to $102 billion Overall, the...
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting next month on a 205,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project, which has been in the planning...