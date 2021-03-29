Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...
Triangle Business Journal Wigeon Capital has started construction on a 410,000-square-foot flex-industrial property in Garner, NC, about six miles north of Raleigh, NC The five-building development is being built near the intersection of US 70 and...
REBusiness Online Maryhill Apartments, a 96-unit property in East Wenatchee, Wash, has been sold for $205 million, or $213,541/unit A company calling itself 11 Capital LLC bought the complex from Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC in a deal brokered by...
FPA Multifamily has paid $100 million for two apartment properties with a combined 508 units in the Baltimore suburbs of Abingdon, Md, and Belcamp, Md The San Francisco investor bought the complexes from a venture of Ares Management and TruAmerica...
Westcore has paid $15 million, or $18837/sf, for the 79,629-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Polvorosa Ave in San Leandro, Calif, which is just south of Oakland, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Blue Sky Foods, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased in February amid continued anemic sales volumes, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index The national all-property index was up 091...
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $744 million, or $1,496/sf, for the 49,721-square-foot medical-office building at 9033 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Chicago investment manager bought the property from UBS Realty Investors, which...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Morton Group has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 472-acre site in Boynton Beach, Fla The project is being built on farmland at the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Acme...