Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cerberus Capital Management LP has raised $28 billion of investor commitments for its latest opportunistic real estate fund, topping its $2 billion target by 40 percent The investment manager, with $53 billion of assets under management, including...
Oaktree Capital Management has closed capital-raising for its latest real estate opportunity fund, reaching $47 billion of investor commitments, well exceeding its $35 billion target The fund, Oaktree Real Estate Opportunities Fund VIII LP, is the...
Steve Leathers, a former managing director in JLL's health-care capital markets group, has launched a real estate investment management firm that is targeting medical-office buildings throughout the United States His company is aiming to make $100...
AllianceBernstein has raised $900 million of investor commitments for its latest alternative lending vehicle, US Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV The investment manager has raised $63 billion of commitments for funds in its real estate lending...
Madison International Realty, which focuses on buying ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe, has launched capital-raising for its eighth investment fund The capital-raising effort...
Great Gulf Group and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management have formed a venture that plans to invest in the development of for-rent single-family communities in the country’s Sunbelt region The two partners – Great Gulf is a...
RPT Realty, a New York shopping center REIT, has formed a venture that over the next three years aims to acquire $13 billion of single-tenant retail properties that are net-leased to their tenants The venture plans to invest $470 million of equity...
NewcrestImage has raised $25 million of a planned $100 million of equity commitments for a fund that will pursue hotels throughout the United States The Grapevine, Texas, hotel investor is targeting select- and full-service properties with 100 to...
Green Cities Co, formerly known as Gerding Edlen, has raised $400 million of equity commitments for its fourth value-add fund The vehicle, Green Cities Fund IV, is targeting apartment and office properties in suburbs close to major cities...