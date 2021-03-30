Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...
Hartford Business Journal One Liberty Properties is offering for sale a 47,174-square-foot retail building in West Hartford, Conn, with an asking price of $405 million, or $85852/sf The New York firm has hired CBRE to market the property, which it...
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
Commercial Observer The Kaufman Organization is offering for sale the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 475,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY The New York company has hired investment bank Jefferies to market the complex,...
Bisnow A venture of Terrapin Development Co, the University of Maryland and Brandywine Realty Trust is building a mixed-use project in College Park, Md The development is being built on a five-acre site at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Campus...
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
South Florida Business Journal Cirrus Real Estate Partners has provided $90 million of fresh debt to the developer of the 62-story One Thousand Museum residential condominium property in downtown Miami A venture led by developer Gilberto Bomeny...
San Antonio Business Journal NewGen Advisory is marketing for sale the 120-room Staybridge Suites extended-stay hotel in San Antonio The property comes to market with an asking price of $145 million The hotel, at 6919 North Loop 1604 West, sits...