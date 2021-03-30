Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trion Properties has closed capital-raising for its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund II LLC, after having raised $28 million of commitments from 215 investors The fund, which already has completed 12 investments, targets value-add and...
Cerberus Capital Management LP has raised $28 billion of investor commitments for its latest opportunistic real estate fund, topping its $2 billion target by 40 percent The investment manager, with $53 billion of assets under management, including...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased in February amid continued anemic sales volumes, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index The national all-property index was up 091...
Steve Leathers, a former managing director in JLL's health-care capital markets group, has launched a real estate investment management firm that is targeting medical-office buildings throughout the United States His company is aiming to make $100...
AllianceBernstein has raised $900 million of investor commitments for its latest alternative lending vehicle, US Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV The investment manager has raised $63 billion of commitments for funds in its real estate lending...
Madison International Realty, which focuses on buying ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe, has launched capital-raising for its eighth investment fund The capital-raising effort...
The US hotel sector appears to be rapidly regaining its footing as the national occupancy rate jumped to 589 percent during the week that ended March 20, according to STR That’s up sharply from the 521 percent occupancy rate during the...
MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
Great Gulf Group and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management have formed a venture that plans to invest in the development of for-rent single-family communities in the country’s Sunbelt region The two partners – Great Gulf is a...