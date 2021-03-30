Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal West Second Street Associates has filed plans to redevelop a vacant office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Flint, Mich, developer has owned the 114,000-square-foot former AT&T Building, at 500 North Orange Ave,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...
Triangle Business Journal Wigeon Capital has started construction on a 410,000-square-foot flex-industrial property in Garner, NC, about six miles north of Raleigh, NC The five-building development is being built near the intersection of US 70 and...
Triangle Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America Inc has bought the Duke Medical Plaza North Duke Street in Durham, NC, for $163 million, or about $39722/sf The Scottsdale, Ariz, REIT bought the 41,035-square-foot medical-office property from...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Morton Group has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 472-acre site in Boynton Beach, Fla The project is being built on farmland at the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Acme...
South Florida Business Journal IP Capital Partners has bought a 112,601-square-foot office building in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park in Sunrise, Fla, for $247 million, or about $21936/sf The Boca Raton, Fla, company acquired the...