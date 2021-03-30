Log In or Subscribe to read more
Xenon Investment Corp has paid $213 million, or $355,000/unit, for the 60-unit Hollywood Regency Apartments in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment company purchased the property from a local partnership in a deal brokered by The Kanner Group of...
Triangle Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America Inc has bought the Duke Medical Plaza North Duke Street in Durham, NC, for $163 million, or about $39722/sf The Scottsdale, Ariz, REIT bought the 41,035-square-foot medical-office property from...
REBusiness Online Maryhill Apartments, a 96-unit property in East Wenatchee, Wash, has been sold for $205 million, or $213,541/unit A company calling itself 11 Capital LLC bought the complex from Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC in a deal brokered by...
FPA Multifamily has paid $100 million for two apartment properties with a combined 508 units in the Baltimore suburbs of Abingdon, Md, and Belcamp, Md The San Francisco investor bought the complexes from a venture of Ares Management and TruAmerica...
Westcore has paid $15 million, or $18837/sf, for the 79,629-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Polvorosa Ave in San Leandro, Calif, which is just south of Oakland, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Blue Sky Foods, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased in February amid continued anemic sales volumes, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index The national all-property index was up 091...
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $744 million, or $1,496/sf, for the 49,721-square-foot medical-office building at 9033 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Chicago investment manager bought the property from UBS Realty Investors, which...
South Florida Business Journal IP Capital Partners has bought a 112,601-square-foot office building in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park in Sunrise, Fla, for $247 million, or about $21936/sf The Boca Raton, Fla, company acquired the...
South Florida Business Journal Alden Property Corp has paid $104 million, or about $346,667/unit, for the Greenview Courtyard apartments in Miami Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 30-unit property, at 2025 Meridian Ave, from Aquablue Group of...