Commercial Observer Vornado Realty Trust has lined up $350 million of financing against 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Citigroup, Bank of America and BMO Capital Markets provided the debt, which consists of a...
Time Equities Inc has paid $6825 million, or $238,636/unit, for the 286-unit Brix apartments in Grand Rapids, Mich The New York real estate investor purchased the complex from its developer, a venture led by Kayne Anderson, a Boca Raton, Fla,...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $3875 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Montana Avenue Capital Partners and Arsenale SGR, of a portfolio of four flex-industrial buildings with 194,495 square feet...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Deutsche Bank has provided $465 million of financing to facilitate Crescent Real Estate’s acquisition of the office and retail space at the Crescent mixed-use complex in Dallas The...
Denver Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided a $345 million construction loan for the development of a 247,000-square-foot cold-storage facility at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
Benefit Street Partners and Driftwood Capital have provided a total of $32 million of financing against the 180-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel in Charlotte, NC Benefit Street provided a $23 million senior loan, while Driftwood, a...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...