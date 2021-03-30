Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal City Furniture has signed a lease for 286,991 square feet of industrial space in Miami Gardens, Fla The Tamarac, Fla, furniture retailer is leasing its space at the Bridge Point Commerce Center, which sits on 185 acres...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...
Crain’s New York Business Maddd Equities has plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot mixed-used building in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York developer recently paid $1075 million for the project’s development site at 132...
Dallas Morning News Heady Investments has started construction on Headquarters II, with more than 200,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Work was scheduled to start last year, but the coronavirus pandemic brought...
Dallas Morning News Ironwood Realty Partners broke ground recently on the 951,000-square-foot first phase of an industrial park in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The two-building phase is being built near Interstate 35...
San Antonio Business Journal Phelan-Bennett Development has started construction on a 170,000-square-foot warehouse property in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project is being built at 17670 Four Oaks Lane...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...