Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...
Time Equities Inc has paid $6825 million, or $238,636/unit, for the 286-unit Brix apartments in Grand Rapids, Mich The New York real estate investor purchased the complex from its developer, a venture led by Kayne Anderson, a Boca Raton, Fla,...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has agreed to sell a portfolio of four office buildings with 945,906 square feet in Edison, NJ, and Iselin, NJ, to Opal Holdings for $254 million, or just more than $26850/sf The four buildings being sold to Opal, whose Liberty...
Xenon Investment Corp has paid $213 million, or $355,000/unit, for the 60-unit Hollywood Regency Apartments in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment company purchased the property from a local partnership in a deal brokered by The Kanner Group of...
Triangle Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America Inc has bought the Duke Medical Plaza North Duke Street in Durham, NC, for $163 million, or about $39722/sf The Scottsdale, Ariz, REIT bought the 41,035-square-foot medical-office property from...
REBusiness Online Maryhill Apartments, a 96-unit property in East Wenatchee, Wash, has been sold for $205 million, or $213,541/unit A company calling itself 11 Capital LLC bought the complex from Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC in a deal brokered by...
FPA Multifamily has paid $100 million for two apartment properties with a combined 508 units in the Baltimore suburbs of Abingdon, Md, and Belcamp, Md The San Francisco investor bought the complexes from a venture of Ares Management and TruAmerica...