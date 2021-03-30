Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...
Orlando Business Journal West Second Street Associates has filed plans to redevelop a vacant office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Flint, Mich, developer has owned the 114,000-square-foot former AT&T Building, at 500 North Orange Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal City Furniture has signed a lease for 286,991 square feet of industrial space in Miami Gardens, Fla The Tamarac, Fla, furniture retailer is leasing its space at the Bridge Point Commerce Center, which sits on 185 acres...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...
REBusiness Wood Investments Cos has paid $35 million, or $17741/sf, for the 197,288-square-foot CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho The Laguna Beach, Calif, investment and management company purchased the retail property from Centrepoint...
Time Equities Inc has paid $6825 million, or $238,636/unit, for the 286-unit Brix apartments in Grand Rapids, Mich The New York real estate investor purchased the complex from its developer, a venture led by Kayne Anderson, a Boca Raton, Fla,...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has agreed to sell a portfolio of four office buildings with 945,906 square feet in Edison, NJ, and Iselin, NJ, to Opal Holdings for $254 million, or just more than $26850/sf The four buildings being sold to Opal, whose Liberty...
Xenon Investment Corp has paid $213 million, or $355,000/unit, for the 60-unit Hollywood Regency Apartments in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment company purchased the property from a local partnership in a deal brokered by The Kanner Group of...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...