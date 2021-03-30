Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...
REBusiness Wood Investments Cos has paid $35 million, or $17741/sf, for the 197,288-square-foot CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho The Laguna Beach, Calif, investment and management company purchased the retail property from Centrepoint...
Commercial Observer Vornado Realty Trust has lined up $350 million of financing against 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Citigroup, Bank of America and BMO Capital Markets provided the debt, which consists of a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakmont Properties, which last year paid $178 million for the 453-unit Hardware Apartments in Salt Lake City, has lined up $105 million of fresh financing from MF1 Capital against the two-year-old property...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has agreed to sell a portfolio of four office buildings with 945,906 square feet in Edison, NJ, and Iselin, NJ, to Opal Holdings for $254 million, or just more than $26850/sf The four buildings being sold to Opal, whose Liberty...
Xenon Investment Corp has paid $213 million, or $355,000/unit, for the 60-unit Hollywood Regency Apartments in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment company purchased the property from a local partnership in a deal brokered by The Kanner Group of...
Triangle Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America Inc has bought the Duke Medical Plaza North Duke Street in Durham, NC, for $163 million, or about $39722/sf The Scottsdale, Ariz, REIT bought the 41,035-square-foot medical-office property from...