South Florida Business Journal A venture of LeFrak Organization and Turnberry Associates has lined up $32 million of construction financing for the development of a 187-unit apartment property in Miami JPMorgan Chase Bank provided the loan The...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro Cityworks has filed plans to build a mixed-use project on the site of the former Johnson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC It’s under contract to acquire...
Ascott Residence Trust has paid $95 million, or $180,952/bed, for the 525-bed Signature West Midtown student-housing property in Atlanta The Singapore REIT bought the complex from a venture of Investcorp and Preiss Co, which had developed it two...
West Freeman Properties has paid $26 million, or $213,114/unit, for the 122-unit Midtown Flats apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle company purchased the four-story complex from an investor group that was represented in the deal by Newmark...
REBusiness ICAP Development has bought Technology Park, a 222,965-square-foot industrial-flex building in Farmington Hills, Mich The Milwaukee developer purchased the property from Promanas, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
A venture of Waterford Property Co and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority has paid $160 million, or $400,000/unit, for the 400-unit Jefferson Platinum Triangle apartment complex in Anaheim, Calif The property, completed in...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by Round Hill Capital has bought Cortland Allen Station, a 445-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which opened in 2019, has a...
KKR & Co has paid $68 million for a portfolio of five industrial buildings with 538,253 square feet in Phoenix The portfolio is comprised of 4441 West Polk St, with 91,281 sf; 120 East Watkins St, with 89,487 sf; 4720 West Van Buren St, with...
Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...