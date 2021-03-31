Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness ICAP Development has bought Technology Park, a 222,965-square-foot industrial-flex building in Farmington Hills, Mich The Milwaukee developer purchased the property from Promanas, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
A venture of Waterford Property Co and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority has paid $160 million, or $400,000/unit, for the 400-unit Jefferson Platinum Triangle apartment complex in Anaheim, Calif The property, completed in...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is scheduled to start on May 1 on a $140 million data-center project in San Antonio Microsoft Corp is developing the 79,385-square-foot facility on the 1500 block of Lambda Drive, as part of the Texas...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on the 255,704-square-foot Seton Lake Logistics Center in Houston The industrial property is being built on a 168-acre site at Seton Lake Drive and State...
San Antonio Business Journal LIV at Westover Hills, a 197-unit seniors apartment complex in San Antonio, is ready for tenants The property was built on a six-acre site at 9015 Ingram Road in the city’s Westover Hills neighborhood It includes a...
KKR & Co has paid $68 million for a portfolio of five industrial buildings with 538,253 square feet in Phoenix The portfolio is comprised of 4441 West Polk St, with 91,281 sf; 120 East Watkins St, with 89,487 sf; 4720 West Van Buren St, with...
Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...