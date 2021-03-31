Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal Becknell Properties has sold a 239,552-square-foot warehouse property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $1276 million, or about $5327/sf The buyer was listed as 10089 North Main St LLC The property, which was built in 1991 and...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro Cityworks has filed plans to build a mixed-use project on the site of the former Johnson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC It’s under contract to acquire...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $350 million of financing against 5Pointz, a 1,115-unit apartment complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, G&M Realty of New York, to retire $300 million of construction...
The Real Deal A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and the Stro Cos is developing a 205,000-square-foot industrial building in Woodland Park, NJ, about 25 miles northwest of Manhattan Construction is expected to start this summer, with completion...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is scheduled to start on May 1 on a $140 million data-center project in San Antonio Microsoft Corp is developing the 79,385-square-foot facility on the 1500 block of Lambda Drive, as part of the Texas...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on the 255,704-square-foot Seton Lake Logistics Center in Houston The industrial property is being built on a 168-acre site at Seton Lake Drive and State...
San Antonio Business Journal LIV at Westover Hills, a 197-unit seniors apartment complex in San Antonio, is ready for tenants The property was built on a six-acre site at 9015 Ingram Road in the city’s Westover Hills neighborhood It includes a...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has opened the Springs at Red Mountain, a 192-unit luxury apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Menomonee Falls, Wis, developer broke ground on the complex in October 2019 Springs at Red Mountain, at 2639 North...
Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...