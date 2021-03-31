Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal Becknell Properties has sold a 239,552-square-foot warehouse property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $1276 million, or about $5327/sf The buyer was listed as 10089 North Main St LLC The property, which was built in 1991 and...
West Freeman Properties has paid $26 million, or $213,114/unit, for the 122-unit Midtown Flats apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle company purchased the four-story complex from an investor group that was represented in the deal by Newmark...
REBusiness ICAP Development has bought Technology Park, a 222,965-square-foot industrial-flex building in Farmington Hills, Mich The Milwaukee developer purchased the property from Promanas, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
A venture of Waterford Property Co and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority has paid $160 million, or $400,000/unit, for the 400-unit Jefferson Platinum Triangle apartment complex in Anaheim, Calif The property, completed in...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by Round Hill Capital has bought Cortland Allen Station, a 445-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which opened in 2019, has a...
KKR & Co has paid $68 million for a portfolio of five industrial buildings with 538,253 square feet in Phoenix The portfolio is comprised of 4441 West Polk St, with 91,281 sf; 120 East Watkins St, with 89,487 sf; 4720 West Van Buren St, with...
Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...