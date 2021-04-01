Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Phoenix Business Journal BPM Real Estate Group has paid $110 million, or $30082/sf, for PetSmart Inc’s 365,672-square-foot office complex in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from VEREIT...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KanAm Grund Group has paid $48 million, or $91713/sf, for the 52,337-square-foot medical-office building at 147 Milk St in downtown Boston The Frankfurt, Germany, investment manager bought the property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of KEI Properties has sold the 112,000-square-foot office building at 1250 East Hallandale Beach Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $14732/sf Soliman Corp of Montreal bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Intalex Capital has paid $15 million, or about $18511/sf, for Executive Court at Jacaranda, an 81,034-square-foot office park in Plantation, Fla Executive Properties, an affiliate of Brinwo Development Corp of...
Commercial Property Executive Intelli LLC has paid $353 million, or $21831/sf, for the South Bay Tech Center, a 161,700-square-foot office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif It purchased the complex from an affiliate of Benlin...
Crain’s New York Business Workville has signed a lease to fully occupy the 60,000-square-foot office building at 315 West 35th St in Manhattan The coworking company will sublease the space to tenants that likely will take between 1,100 sf and...
Dallas Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors has bought a 491,308-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas About 90,000 sf of its space is set aside for offices Neiman Marcus sold and occupies the property, which it...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of CanTex Capital and Imperium Capital has purchased the 135,000-square-foot warehouse at 4001 Irving Blvd in Dallas An affiliate of Trinity Industries was the seller The purchase price was not known JLL Capital...