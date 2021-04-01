Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal BPM Real Estate Group has paid $110 million, or $30082/sf, for PetSmart Inc’s 365,672-square-foot office complex in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from VEREIT...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KanAm Grund Group has paid $48 million, or $91713/sf, for the 52,337-square-foot medical-office building at 147 Milk St in downtown Boston The Frankfurt, Germany, investment manager bought the property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of KEI Properties has sold the 112,000-square-foot office building at 1250 East Hallandale Beach Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $14732/sf Soliman Corp of Montreal bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Intalex Capital has paid $15 million, or about $18511/sf, for Executive Court at Jacaranda, an 81,034-square-foot office park in Plantation, Fla Executive Properties, an affiliate of Brinwo Development Corp of...
Commercial Property Executive Intelli LLC has paid $353 million, or $21831/sf, for the South Bay Tech Center, a 161,700-square-foot office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif It purchased the complex from an affiliate of Benlin...
The Real Deal David Werner has agreed to pay $60 million, or $375/sf, for 160,000 square feet of office space at 125 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor is buying the space from Brookfield Asset Management Newmark is...
Dallas Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors has bought a 491,308-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas About 90,000 sf of its space is set aside for offices Neiman Marcus sold and occupies the property, which it...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of CanTex Capital and Imperium Capital has purchased the 135,000-square-foot warehouse at 4001 Irving Blvd in Dallas An affiliate of Trinity Industries was the seller The purchase price was not known JLL Capital...
KKR & Co has confirmed that it has paid $1 billion, or $1,333/sf, for The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco The New York investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Kilroy Realty Corp The...