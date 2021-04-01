Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve in March, with the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by more than $11 billion to $3566 billion, according to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust last year funded $19 billion of commercial real estate loans, with $11 billion of that occurring after the first quarter, increasing its loan portfolio to $102 billion Overall, the...
Investec Real Estate Cos has sold Gene Autry Plaza, a 60,822-square-foot retail center in Palm Springs, Calif, for $234 million, or nearly $385/sf The Santa Barbara, Calif, company, which had developed the grocery-anchored property, at 5001 East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners is giving up on its Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, against which it owes $1528 million The New York company, which had assumed the 12 million-square-foot...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $32 million, or $33980/sf, for the Pinecrest Town Center, a 94,175-square-foot mixed-use property in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla The venture – both Limestone...
The following story has been edited to reflect that Trimont Real Estate Advisors was the loan’s initial special servicer Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $325 million CMBS loan against the 1,193-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Hilton Minneapolis hotel, with 821 rooms in downtown Minneapolis, has been re-appraised at a value of $1619 million The 29-year-old property, which was acquired by a Walton Street Capital fund in 2016...