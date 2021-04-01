Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors has bought a 491,308-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas About 90,000 sf of its space is set aside for offices Neiman Marcus sold and occupies the property, which it...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of CanTex Capital and Imperium Capital has purchased the 135,000-square-foot warehouse at 4001 Irving Blvd in Dallas An affiliate of Trinity Industries was the seller The purchase price was not known JLL Capital...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of J Street Cos has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings standing four stories in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The project, which is being called Mill Old Town, will have more than 200 units...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of LeFrak Organization and Turnberry Associates has lined up $32 million of construction financing for the development of a 187-unit apartment property in Miami JPMorgan Chase Bank provided the loan The...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro Cityworks has filed plans to build a mixed-use project on the site of the former Johnson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC It’s under contract to acquire...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $350 million of financing against 5Pointz, a 1,115-unit apartment complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, G&M Realty of New York, to retire $300 million of construction...
The Real Deal A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and the Stro Cos is developing a 205,000-square-foot industrial building in Woodland Park, NJ, about 25 miles northwest of Manhattan Construction is expected to start this summer, with completion...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is scheduled to start on May 1 on a $140 million data-center project in San Antonio Microsoft Corp is developing the 79,385-square-foot facility on the 1500 block of Lambda Drive, as part of the Texas...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on the 255,704-square-foot Seton Lake Logistics Center in Houston The industrial property is being built on a 168-acre site at Seton Lake Drive and State...