Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $48 million of financing against five industrial buildings with 400,000 square feet within the Beaumeade Corporate Park in the Washington, DC suburb of Ashburn, Va The five properties, at 44590,...
The Real Deal A venture of Related Cos and Oxford Properties Group has lined up $1075 million of financing from Wells Fargo Bank against 102 unsold condominium units at the 285-unit 15 Hudson Yards residential condo building in Manhattan The venture...
Boston Business Journal Calare Properties is planning to construct a 119,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Acton, Mass The property will sit on an 11-acre site at 50 Nagog Park, part of the 120-acre Nagog Park mixed-use...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...
South Florida Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has broken ground on a 356-unit apartment project in Miami The seven-building property is being developed on the 113-acre site of a former Costco store at 8255 Park Blvd The four-story complex...
Dallas Business Journal Little Raymond’s Print Shop has extended its lease for 230,400 square feet of industrial space at 850 North Lake Drive in Coppell, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Dallas Newmark brokered the lease for the tenant,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of J Street Cos has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings standing four stories in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The project, which is being called Mill Old Town, will have more than 200 units...